SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Roberts T, Miguel Esponda G, Torre C, Pillai P, Cohen A, Burgess RA. Br. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatry)

DOI

10.1192/bjp.2021.221

PMID

35137680

Abstract

In this analysis, we argue that the 'treatment gap' for common mental disorders often reflects lack of demand, arising because services fail to address the needs of disadvantaged communities. We propose a route forward for global mental health, with explicit focus on action on the socioeconomic determinants of psychological suffering.


Language: en

Keywords

qualitative research; anxiety disorders; depressive disorders; Low- and middle-income countries; psychosocial interventions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print