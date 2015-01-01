|
Roberts T, Miguel Esponda G, Torre C, Pillai P, Cohen A, Burgess RA. Br. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
35137680
Abstract
In this analysis, we argue that the 'treatment gap' for common mental disorders often reflects lack of demand, arising because services fail to address the needs of disadvantaged communities. We propose a route forward for global mental health, with explicit focus on action on the socioeconomic determinants of psychological suffering.
qualitative research; anxiety disorders; depressive disorders; Low- and middle-income countries; psychosocial interventions