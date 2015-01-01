|
Rao RK, McConnell DD, Litofsky NS. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and tobacco smoking are both serious public health problems. Many people with TBI also smoke. Nicotine, a component of tobacco smoke, has been identified as a premorbid neuroprotectant in other neurological disorders. This study aims to provide better understanding of relationships between tobacco smoking and nicotine use and effect on outcome/recovery from TBI.
nicotine; smoking; TBI; outcome; cognitive dysfunction; tobacco