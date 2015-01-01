Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and tobacco smoking are both serious public health problems. Many people with TBI also smoke. Nicotine, a component of tobacco smoke, has been identified as a premorbid neuroprotectant in other neurological disorders. This study aims to provide better understanding of relationships between tobacco smoking and nicotine use and effect on outcome/recovery from TBI.



METHODS: PubMed database, SCOPUS, and PTSDpub were searched for relevant English-language papers.



RESULTS: Twenty-nine human clinical studies and nine animal studies were included. No nicotine-replacement product use in human TBI clinical studies were identified. While smoking tobacco prior to injury can be harmful primarily due to systemic effects that can compromise brain function, animal studies suggest that nicotine as a pharmacological agent may augment recovery of cognitive deficits caused by TBI.



CONCLUSIONS: While tobacco smoking before or after TBI has been associated with potential harms, many clinical studies downplay correlations for most expected domains. On the other hand, nicotine could provide potential treatment for cognitive deficits following TBI by reversing impaired signaling pathways in the brain including those involving nAChRs, TH, and dopamine. Future studies regarding the impact of cigarette smoking and vaping on patients with TBI are needed.

Language: en