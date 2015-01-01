Abstract

Studies on disrespect and abuse/mistreatment/obstetric violence during pregnancy, childbirth and puerperium have increased in recent decades. However, researchers interested in the subject face many theoretical and methodological difficulties. In this sense, this study aims to discuss and reflect on how issues related to definition and terminology, measurement, and public policies in Brazil have hindered research on this topic and the mitigation of these acts. The first problem addressed was the lack of consensus regarding the terminology and definition of this construct. This situation causes a cascading effect, impacting the use of non-validated measurement instruments and, consequently, a lack of accuracy and comparability between studies. Another issue mentioned is the lack of studies exploring the consequences of these acts on women's and newborn's health, which is one of the main gaps on the subject today. The absence of causal studies affects health decision-making, impairing the elaboration of specific public policies.

