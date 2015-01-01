Abstract

This quantitative study analyzed female deaths due to agression in the 122 municipalities that are part of the Brazilian borderline. Borders are territories of conquest, conflict and violence and Brazilian border cities have high rates of male and female homicides. This study aimed to quantify female deaths from agression in border towns and identify factors associated with these deaths. Female deaths from agression are considered an indirect indicator of femicides and were the outcome of a multivariate analysis using the Poisson model. In the 2000-2015 period, 1,384 women died from agression, which represent a mean rate of 5.8/100,000 women; of these, 181 were in indigenous women (13%). We observed the pattern of distribution of these deaths, which occurred predominantly in the Central Arch, larger municipalities, and where there are more migrants. There is heterogeneity in the rates of violence in the municipalities that are part of the borderline, indicating a close look at the most populous places, with a high presence of migration and female deaths due to agression. However, we should also pay attention to the small municipalities where there has been a change in pattern, with an abrupt increase in the number of female murders.



Estudo quantitativo que analisou as mortes de mulheres por agressão nos 122 municípios que fazem parte da linha de fronteira brasileira. As fronteiras são territórios de conquista, conflito e violência, e nos municípios de fronteira brasileiros há taxas elevadas de homicídios masculinos e femininos. O objetivo do estudo foi quantificar as mortes femininas por agressão nesses municípios e identificar fatores a elas associados. As mortes femininas por agressão, consideradas um indicador indireto dos feminicídios, foram o desfecho de uma análise multivariada utilizando o modelo de Poisson. No período de 2000 a 2015, ocorreram 1.384 mortes de mulheres por agressão, representando uma taxa média de 5,8/100.000 mulheres; dessas, 181 eram indígenas (13%). Observou-se o padrão de distribuição desses óbitos, que aconteceram predominantemente no Arco Central, em municípios maiores e onde há mais migrantes. Há uma heterogeneidade nas taxas de violência nos municípios que fazem parte da linha de fronteira, indicando um olhar atento aos locais mais populosos, com alta presença de migração e taxas elevadas de mortes femininas por agressão. Mas também se recomenda atentar para municípios pequenos em que houve mudança de padrão, com elevação abrupta no número de assassinatos de mulheres.



