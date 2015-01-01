|
Citation
|
Caicedo-Roa M, Nascimento JL, Bandeira LM, Cordeiro RC. Cien. Saude Colet. 2022; 27(2): 525-534.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Queima às bruxas: feminismo e feminicídios íntimos por queimadura em uma metrópole brasileira
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35137809
|
Abstract
|
Feminicide configured as the murder of women due to unequal power relations. It is a growing reality that generates problems and exposes unequal gender, ethnic, and class relationships that culminate in extreme violence and death. This paper analyzes three femicide cases by burning that occurred in Campinas (SP), Brazil, from 2018 to 2019. This is a qualitative study that employed the verbal autopsy method to collect information and narratives to describe the cases. The circumstances of the women's deaths were discussed, integrating in the discussion the concepts of feminism, the symbolic representation of fire, intersectionality, patriarchy, and its implications from the perspective of collective health.
Language: pt