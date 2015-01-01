Abstract

Feminicide configured as the murder of women due to unequal power relations. It is a growing reality that generates problems and exposes unequal gender, ethnic, and class relationships that culminate in extreme violence and death. This paper analyzes three femicide cases by burning that occurred in Campinas (SP), Brazil, from 2018 to 2019. This is a qualitative study that employed the verbal autopsy method to collect information and narratives to describe the cases. The circumstances of the women's deaths were discussed, integrating in the discussion the concepts of feminism, the symbolic representation of fire, intersectionality, patriarchy, and its implications from the perspective of collective health.



O feminicídio se configura como assassinato de mulheres em decorrência das relações desiguais de poder. É uma realidade crescente, que gera agravos e expõe relações de gênero, raça e classe desiguais, que culminam em violência extrema e morte. Objetiva-se analisar três casos de feminicídio por queimaduras ocorridos na cidade de Campinas (SP) durante os anos de 2018-2019. Trata-se de um estudo qualitativo que usou o método de autópsia verbal para o levantamento de informações e utilizou narrativas para descrever os casos. Foram discutidas as circunstâncias da morte das mulheres, integrando na discussão os conceitos de feminismos, a representação simbólica do fogo, a interseccionalidae, o patriarcado e suas implicações a partir do olhar da saúde coletiva.



Palavras-chave:

Violência contra a mulher; Violência por parceiro íntimo; Violência de gênero; Iniquidade de gênero; Feminismo

