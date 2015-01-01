|
Citation
Levi-Belz Y, Shemesh S, Zerach G. Crisis 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35138155
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Modern warfare in a civilian setting may expose combatants to severe moral challenges. Whereas most of these challenges are handled effectively, some potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) may have deleterious psychological effects on the combatants, such as suicide ideation (SI). Self-disclosure, which includes sharing distressing thoughts and emotions, has been recognized as a protective factor against SI in the aftermath of stressful events. The current study is the first to examine the moderating role of self-disclosure in the relationship between PMIE exposure and SI among combat veterans.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; veterans; moral injury; combatant; self-disclosure