Citation
Straub RK, Powers CM. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2022; 17(2): 139-147.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Sports Physical Therapy Section, American Physical Therapy Association)
DOI
PMID
35136682
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Excessive frontal plane motion of the trunk and/or pelvis has been implicated in numerous clinical conditions. To date, it is unclear whether 2D video is an appropriate surrogate for assessing frontal plane trunk and pelvis motion as a comprehensive validity study across a wide range of movements using a consistent methodology has not been performed. HYPOTHESIS/PURPOSE: The purpose of the current study was to assess the concurrent validity and agreement of frontal plane pelvis and trunk motion obtained with 2D video against the respective 3D angles during stepping, landing, and change in direction tasks.
Language: en
Keywords
2d video; acl injury; patellofemoral pain; pelvis stability; screening; trunk stability