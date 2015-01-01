SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Faltus J, Richard V. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2022; 17(2): 307-316.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Sports Physical Therapy Section, American Physical Therapy Association)

DOI

10.26603/001c.31645

PMID

35136700

PMCID

PMC8805096

Abstract

Medical management of the circus performer encompasses a wide variety of multicultural, transdisciplinary and multifaceted decision-making considerations. There is a paucity of research evidence investigating both the unique diversity of skill sets and cultural considerations in addition to injury patterns of performers within the circus environment. Since a previously established framework for supporting the health and well-being of the circus performer across various aspects of medical management does not exist in the literature, most recommendations in this regard must come from practical experience working with this highly specialized performance athlete population. The purpose of this clinical commentary is to provide the reader with a greater understanding of the unique challenges associated with the medical management of performance artists and acrobats as well as recommendations for developing an integrated approach for mitigating injury risk within a highly specialized, diverse athlete population. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 5.


Language: en

Keywords

acrobat; circus medicine; performance arts

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print