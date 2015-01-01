Abstract

This study aimed to assess the prevalence of abuse against Portuguese older people after an economic crisis and to assess how it has influenced health. A cross-sectional study was carried out including 677 older adults (≥60 years) during 2017.



RESULTS show that overall, 23.9% of older people reported being a victim of abuse in the last 12 months. The prevalence of psychological abuse was 19.9%, financial abuse 5.8%, physical abuse 2.5% and sexual abuse 1.9%. Older people who report abuse were more likely to have perceived insufficient income and low social support. The abuse was also significantly associated with poor health status and depressive symptoms. Even in an auspicious period, more than a fifth of older people experiences abuse which is associated with social and health vulnerabilities. These results support that an investment should be made in terms of policies toward an age-friendly environment.

