Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In recent years, road accidents have been one of the leading causes of death in Iran, with the majority of victims being motorcyclists. Accurate knowledge of the pattern of injuries to those injured is a strategy to reduce the consequences of these fatal accidents. The aim of this study was to investigate the pattern of injuries to motorcyclists.



METHODS: The present study was a cross-sectional study that was performed in Rasoul Akram (PBUH) Educational and Medical Center in Tehran. The information was extracted from 500 hospital records of the patients admitted due to motorcycle accidents from September 2015 to September 2016, which was recorded in the data collection checklist.



RESULTS: About 67.9% of the injured did not have head injuries and 32.0% of the sample group suffered head injuries. Out of 160 people from the head injury group, 7.2% have Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) index = 1 and 93.8% have AIS ≥ 2. A total of 82% of the injured had no neck injuries and 18.0% of the sample group had neck injuries. Of these, 72.2% had AIS = 1 and 17.8% had AIS ≥ 2. About 65.0% of the injured did not have facial injuries and 35.0% of the sample group suffered facial injuries.



CONCLUSION: An accurate knowledge of the pattern of injuries to this group of injured, providing pre-hospital services, timely diagnosis and treatment and the use of corrective and effective factors, has an effective role in reducing the incidence and consequences of this deadly accident.

