Abstract

Sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) conduct medical forensic examinations for persons who have been sexually assaulted. Positive psychological effects, high prosecution rates, and increased victim self-efficacy to seek resources for recovery were reported among sexual assault victims who received forensic care from SANEs. However, such endeavors may be very challenging to achieve because of the severe shortage of certified SANEs. This article will describe how one institution located in a medically underserved U.S.-Mexico border town built a SANE program to increase the capacity of SANEs in the region through 3-year grant funding. The lessons learned, challenges faced during implementation, and sustainability plans including integrating SANEs into the local medicolegal system to seek justice for sexual assault victims are critically addressed in this article.

