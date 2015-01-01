CONTACT US: Contact info
Yan YY, Holmes RD, Mallinson PI, Andrews GT, Munk PL, Ouellette HA. Semin. Musculoskelet. Radiol. 2022; 26(1): 3-12.
35139555
Ice hockey is a fast-paced contact sport with a high incidence of injuries. Upper extremity injury is one of the most common regions of the body to be injured in hockey. This imaging review will equip the radiologist with a knowledge of the more common and severe upper extremity injuries that occur in this sport.
Language: en