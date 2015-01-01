|
Holmes RD, Yan YY, Mallinson PI, Andrews GT, Munk PL, Ouellette HA. Semin. Musculoskelet. Radiol. 2022; 26(1): 13-27.
(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)
35139556
Hockey is a fast-paced contact sport with a high incidence of injuries. Although injuries are more frequent among elite players, recreational hockey injuries are a common issue faced by primary care and emergency physicians. Lower extremity injuries in hockey are particularly important because they account for approximately a third of all injuries and > 60% of all overuse injuries. This pictorial review provides the general and specialty trained radiologist with a knowledge of the patterns of lower extremity injury that occur in ice hockey.
Language: en