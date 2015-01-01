Abstract

Hockey is a demanding contact sport with growing popularity around the world. This article is part of a review series in this issue of Seminars in Musculoskeletal Radiology that summarizes epidemiological research on the patterns of ice hockey injuries as well as provides pictorial examples for a radiologist's perspective. We focus on non-extremity pathologies which encompass many of the most devastating injuries of hockey, namely those involving the head, neck, face, spine, and body.

Language: en