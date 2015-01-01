|
Citation
|
Holmes RD, Walsh JP, Yan YY, Mallinson PI, Andrews GT, Munk PL, Ouellette HA. Semin. Musculoskelet. Radiol. 2022; 26(1): 28-40.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35139557
|
Abstract
|
Hockey is a demanding contact sport with growing popularity around the world. This article is part of a review series in this issue of Seminars in Musculoskeletal Radiology that summarizes epidemiological research on the patterns of ice hockey injuries as well as provides pictorial examples for a radiologist's perspective. We focus on non-extremity pathologies which encompass many of the most devastating injuries of hockey, namely those involving the head, neck, face, spine, and body.
Language: en