SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Holmes RD, Walsh JP, Yan YY, Mallinson PI, Andrews GT, Munk PL, Ouellette HA. Semin. Musculoskelet. Radiol. 2022; 26(1): 28-40.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)

DOI

10.1055/s-0041-1731420

PMID

35139557

Abstract

Hockey is a demanding contact sport with growing popularity around the world. This article is part of a review series in this issue of Seminars in Musculoskeletal Radiology that summarizes epidemiological research on the patterns of ice hockey injuries as well as provides pictorial examples for a radiologist's perspective. We focus on non-extremity pathologies which encompass many of the most devastating injuries of hockey, namely those involving the head, neck, face, spine, and body.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print