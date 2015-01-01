SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bohyn C, Flores DV, Murray T, Mohr B, Cresswell M. Semin. Musculoskelet. Radiol. 2022; 26(1): 54-68.

(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)

10.1055/s-0041-1731702

35139559

Snowboarding and skiing remain the two most popular winter sports worldwide. Musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries are common in snowboarding, and the number has increased significantly since the advent of snow parks. The number of injuries is the highest for novice snowboarders; more experienced boarders generally sustain more severe injuries. Snowboarders can experience a wide array of MSK injuries, but some injury types are more frequently encountered because of the specific injury mechanism unique to snowboarding. This article reviews the most common snowboarding injuries with a focus on the current understanding of the injury mechanism and provides an approach to imaging.


Language: en
