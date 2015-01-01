Abstract

Cross-country skiing, one of the oldest forms of skiing, is enjoyed widely as a recreational activity and as a competitive sport. It is practiced in regions with snow-covered landscapes, particularly in the Nordic countries and with increasing popularity in non-Nordic countries of Europe as well as in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, among others. Cross-country skiing is a fairly safe activity, and historically the risk of injury has been relatively low. However, advances in equipment development, together with increasing speeds, more demanding trails, and growing numbers of participants, have all contributed to a larger report of injuries, although still comparatively low versus other skiing modalities. Injuries in cross-country skiing can occur either after a single traumatic event or in the setting of chronic repetitive microtrauma (i.e., overuse injuries).

Language: en