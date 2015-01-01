SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rizk B, Brat H, Pirrello T. Semin. Musculoskelet. Radiol. 2022; 26(1): 82-90.

(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)

10.1055/s-0041-1731421

35139561

While skiing and snowboarding are amongst the most common winter sports, skating and sledding activities are also popular for competition or recreation. Related injuries following an acute trauma mainly involve head, spine, upper and lower limbs. For elite athletes, overuse injuries represent a significant burden. In skating, lesions can be related to boot structure and design. This article reviews epidemiology, patterns, and imaging findings of common injuries in ice skating, short track speed skating, curling, luge, bobsleigh, and skeleton.


Language: en
