Traub S, Birk M, Volpert B, Auer M. Landtechnik 2021; 76(3): e3268.
Umsetzung einer prädiktiven Fahrstrategie durch radarbasierte Steigungserkennung in Traktoren
(Copyright © 2021, Kuratorium für Technik und Bauwesen in der Landwirtschaft)
This paper explains how predictive adaptation of an existing shift strategy can be implemented within the transmission control of agricultural machinery. An active sensor on the vehicle is used to accomplish this adjustment. A radar sensor from the automotive environment is attached to the vehicle, and appropriate algorithms for recognizing uphill gradient are implemented using raw radar data. The processing unit sends the results of the uphill gradient determination to transmission control, allowing the transmission ratio to be adjusted in advance to the terrain ahead. In this way it is guaranteed that the optimum transmission ratio is set for the respective uphill gradient even before the vehicle begins to ascend.
Language: de