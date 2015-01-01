SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Traub S, Birk M, Volpert B, Auer M. Landtechnik 2021; 76(3): e3268.

Vernacular Title

Umsetzung einer prädiktiven Fahrstrategie durch radarbasierte Steigungserkennung in Traktoren

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Kuratorium für Technik und Bauwesen in der Landwirtschaft)

DOI

10.15150/lt.2021.3268

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper explains how predictive adaptation of an existing shift strategy can be implemented within the transmission control of agricultural machinery. An active sensor on the vehicle is used to accomplish this adjustment. A radar sensor from the automotive environment is attached to the vehicle, and appropriate algorithms for recognizing uphill gradient are implemented using raw radar data. The processing unit sends the results of the uphill gradient determination to transmission control, allowing the transmission ratio to be adjusted in advance to the terrain ahead. In this way it is guaranteed that the optimum transmission ratio is set for the respective uphill gradient even before the vehicle begins to ascend.

In diesem Beitrag wird eine Möglichkeit zur prädiktiven Anpassung der vorhandenen Fahrstrategie in einer Getriebesteuerung einer Landmaschine erläutert. Die Anpassung erfolgt über den Einsatz eines aktiven Sensors am Fahrzeug. Ein Radarsensor aus dem Automotive-Umfeld wird dazu am Fahrzeug angebracht und entsprechende Algorithmen zur Steigungserkennung über Radarrohdaten implementiert. Die Ergebnisse der Steigungsermittlung sendet die Recheneinheit an die Getriebesteuerung. So kann nun die Übersetzung des Getriebes vorausschauend an das zukünftige Gelände angepasst werden. Dadurch ist garantiert, dass für die jeweilige Steigung die optimale Übersetzung im Getriebe eingestellt ist, schon bevor das Fahrzeug in eine Steigung fährt.


Language: de
