|
Citation
|
Schwehn J, Ernst V, Böttinger S. Landtechnik 2021; 76(4): e3721.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Kuratorium für Technik und Bauwesen in der Landwirtschaft)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Looking at the increased requirements for efficient energy use in agricultural machinery, the optimization of the tire-ground interaction of tractors represents an opportunity to increase the efficiency. Measurements of the rolling resistance on tractor tires are predominantly carried out on single wheels with corresponding test rigs (single wheel tester, flat belt test bench, roller test bench). Currently, only a few characteristic values are available for modern tractor tires. The subject of this research is the determination of the rolling resistance on the overall vehicle. Therefore, the measurement methodology of coast-down tests coming from car sector is applied on a tractor. In addition to the theoretical derivation, the test setup, its implementation and the results are discussed in the context of previous research activities. The results show that the coast-down test is a suitable method for determining the rolling resistance of modern tractor tires in a time-efficient yet precise manner.
Language: de