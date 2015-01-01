Abstract

Looking at the increased requirements for efficient energy use in agricultural machinery, the optimization of the tire-ground interaction of tractors represents an opportunity to increase the efficiency. Measurements of the rolling resistance on tractor tires are predominantly carried out on single wheels with corresponding test rigs (single wheel tester, flat belt test bench, roller test bench). Currently, only a few characteristic values are available for modern tractor tires. The subject of this research is the determination of the rolling resistance on the overall vehicle. Therefore, the measurement methodology of coast-down tests coming from car sector is applied on a tractor. In addition to the theoretical derivation, the test setup, its implementation and the results are discussed in the context of previous research activities. The results show that the coast-down test is a suitable method for determining the rolling resistance of modern tractor tires in a time-efficient yet precise manner.



===



Mit Blick auf die erhöhten Anforderungen an den effizienten Energieeinsatz in der Landtechnik stellt die Optimierung der Reifen-Boden-Interaktion von Traktoren eine Möglichkeit zur Steigerung der Effizienz dar. Rollwiderstandsmessungen an Traktorreifen werden überwiegend für das Einzelrad an einem entsprechenden Prüfstand (Einzelradmesseinrichtung, Flachbandprüfstand, Rollenprüfstand) durchgeführt. Gegenwärtig sind nur wenige Kennwerte für moderne Traktorreifen vorhanden. Gegenstand dieser Untersuchung ist die Ermittlung des Rollwiderstands am Gesamtfahrzeug. Dabei wird die Messmethodik der Ausrollversuche aus dem PKW-Bereich auf einen Traktor übertragen. Neben der theoretischen Herleitung, dem Aufbau und der Durchführung der Versuche werden die Ergebnisse im Kontext bisher erfolgter Untersuchungen diskutiert. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass der Ausrollversuch eine geeignete Methodik darstellt, um den Rollwiderstand moderner Traktorreifen zeiteffizient und dennoch präzise zu ermitteln

Language: de