Abstract

Introduction



Since little is known about the factors associated with suicidal ideation in adolescents, identifying them is important for developing suitable preventive strategies.



Objective



To analyze the variables associated with the presence of suicidal ideation, as well as the predictive power of depressive symptoms and negative automatic thoughts.



Method



A prospective cross-sectional study was conducted with 409 students between the ages of 15 and 19 randomly selected in a public school in the State of Mexico. An ad hoc questionnaire that gathered information on sociodemographic and psychological variables and substance use, the Depression Scale of the Center for Epidemiological Studies (CESD-R), the Automatic Thoughts Questionnaire (ATQ-30), and the Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (SSI) were administered.



Results



From the total of the sample, 14.9% presented suicidal ideation. A positive, significant association was observed between the latter and gender, having divorced parents, professing Catholicism, using tobacco and drugs, and having experienced violence and anguish in the last semester, presenting depressive symptoms, negative automatic thoughts and having attempted suicide. Being a woman (OR = 2.55 [1.02, 6.38]), using drugs (OR = 3.44 [1.23, 9.57]), having probable depression (OR = 4.37 [1.68, 11.36]), experiencing negative thoughts (OR = 6.03 [2.40, 15.10]), and having attempted suicide (OR = 22.66 [1.58, 325.29]) predicted the appearance of suicidal ideas.



Discussion and conclusion



Risk factors for suicidal ideation in adolescents have been identified and they must be taken into account in preventive programs.



Palabras llave : Automatic thoughts; depression; suicide; adolescents; suicidal ideation.



Introducción



Se sabe poco de los factores que se asocian a la ideación suicida en adolescentes e identificarlos es importante para desarrollar estrategias preventivas adecuadas.



Objetivo



Analizar las variables que se asocian a la presencia de ideación suicida y conocer el poder predictivo de los síntomas depresivos y los pensamientos automáticos negativos.



Método



Se realizó un estudio transversal prospectivo con 409 estudiantes de entre 15 y 19 años seleccionados aleatoriamente en una escuela pública del Estado de México. Se aplicó un cuestionario ad hoc que recogía información sobre variables sociodemográficas, psicológicas y consumo de sustancias. Para ello se usaron la Escala de Depresión del Centro de Estudios Epidemiológicos (CESD-R), el Cuestionario de Pensamientos Automáticos (ATQ-30) y la Escala de Ideación Suicida de Beck (ISB).



Resultados



Un 14.9% de la muestra presentaba ideación suicida. Se observó una asociación positiva y significativa entre la misma y el sexo, tener padres divorciados, profesar la religión católica, consumir tabaco y drogas, así como haber sufrido violencia y angustia en el último semestre, haber presentado síntomas depresivos, pensamientos automáticos negativos e intentos de suicidio. Ser mujer (OR = 2.55 [1.02, 6.38]), consumir drogas (OR = 3.44 [1.23, 9.57]), presentar probable depresión (OR = 4.37 [1.68, 11.36]), tener pensamientos negativos (OR = 6.03 [2.40, 15.10]) y haber intentado suicidarse (OR = 22.66 [1.58, 325.29]) predicen la aparición de ideas suicidas.



Discusión y conclusión



En adolescentes se han identificado factores de riesgo para presentar ideación suicida, los cuales deben tenerse en cuenta en los programas preventivos.



Palabras llave : Pensamientos automáticos; depresión; suicidio; adolescentes; ideación suicida.

Language: en