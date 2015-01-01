Abstract

In an era when reported hate crimes are increasing dramatically, it is troubling that there appears to be, at best, an uneven response to the problem from law enforcement in Canada. Our pilot study of policing hate crime in Ontario is the first attempt to understand whether and how law enforcement think about and act on hate crime. Interviews with officers in eight police forces across eastern and southern Ontario (N = 38) uncovered three clusters of factors that appear to shape how they manage hate crime: environmental, organizational, and individual. What we offer in this paper is a series of related recommendations for enhancing police responses to hate crime along each of the three dimensions.



À une époque où les crimes haineux rapportés augmentent de façon importante, il est troublant qu'il semble y avoir, au mieux, une réponse inégale au problème parmi les services policiers du Canada. Notre étude pilote de la surveillance policière des crimes haineux en Ontario est la première à tenter de comprendre si les services de police pensent aux crimes haineux, s'ils agissent face à ces crimes et comment ils le font. Des entrevues auprès d'agents de police dans huit services de police dans l'est et le sud de l'Ontario (N = 38) ont mis au jour trois groupes de facteurs qui semblent façonner la manière dont il gère les crimes haineux : environnemental, organisationnel et individuel. Cet article offre une série de recommandations reliées pour améliorer la réponse policière aux crimes haineux dans chacune des trois dimensions.

Language: en