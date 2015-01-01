|
Citation
|
Perry B, Samuels-Wortley K. Can. J. Criminol. Crim. Justice 2021; 63(2): 68-98.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Criminal Justice Association, Publisher University of Toronto Press)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In an era when reported hate crimes are increasing dramatically, it is troubling that there appears to be, at best, an uneven response to the problem from law enforcement in Canada. Our pilot study of policing hate crime in Ontario is the first attempt to understand whether and how law enforcement think about and act on hate crime. Interviews with officers in eight police forces across eastern and southern Ontario (N = 38) uncovered three clusters of factors that appear to shape how they manage hate crime: environmental, organizational, and individual. What we offer in this paper is a series of related recommendations for enhancing police responses to hate crime along each of the three dimensions.
Language: en