Abstract

OBJECTIVE:

As the cycling population grows, the lack of public awareness about the dangers of cycling while under the influence of alcohol is a signifant problem. The purpose of this study was to investigate the association between alcohol consumption and bicycle-related injuries such as traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and excess mortality ratio-adjusted injury severity score (EMR-ISS).

Method:

We conducted a retrospective analysis using data collected from the Korean Emergency Department-based Injury In-depth Surveillance (EDIIS) database from 20 emergency departments during the period 2011-2016. The study subjects who had sustained bicycle-related injuries were over 18 years of age. The covariates included the mechanism, place, and time of injury. The outcomes were TBI incidence and severe and critical injury of EMR-ISS≥25. The effects of alcohol consumption on these outcomes were analyzed, and the variations in effects were determined using logistic regression.

Results:

Of the 24,297 individuals studied, 1,912 had alcohol-related bicycle injuries, which led to a higher proportion of single-vehicle injury incidents (alcohol 63.7% vs. non-alcohol 46.4%, P<0.001). The alcohol group had a higher rate of TBI (alcohol 11.5% vs. non-alcohol 4.6%, P<0.001) and severe and critical injury of EMR-ISS (alcohol 23.1% vs. nonalcohol 11.7%, P<0.001). TBI (odds ratio [OR], 2.72; 95% confidence interval [CI], 2.33-3.16) and severe and critical injury of EMR-ISS (OR, 2.26; 95% CI, 2.01-2.53) showed a significant association with alcohol.

Conclusion:

Our study showed an association of alcohol consumption with a higher incidence of TBI and severe and critical EMR-ISS. Education should focus more on the association between cycling under alcohol influence and injury

severity.

Key words: Bicycling; Ethanol; Wounds and injuries; Brain

