Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Compared to the general older population, older adults living with mental illness are at greater risk of falling and these risks can be present from middle age. This study aimed to explore the understanding of falls and the experiences community-dwelling adults aged 50 years and over living with mental illness who have had a fall, and to identify any falls prevention strategies valued by them.



METHODS: A qualitative descriptive approach was adopted. Ten adults with past experience of falls were recruited at a community mental health service in Sydney, Australia. Semi-structured interviews were conducted between July and September 2018. Interviews were transcribed verbatim and data were thematically analysed.



RESULTS: Three major themes emerged: (1) making sense of falls, (2) being self-reliant and enduring the consequences of falls, and (3) preventing future falls - perceptions and strategies. Most participants in this study were uncertain about the cause of their falls and seemed to have limited understanding of falls risk factors. They were also less likely to seek help after a fall, despite an injury. Consequences of falls included physical injuries and negative emotional impacts experienced following a fall. Most participants expressed a certain degree of concern regarding future falls, however, their strategy to prevent falls was to simply "be careful." CONCLUSION: Adults aged over 50 years and living with mental illness in the community need support to identify and manage their falls risk. Fall prevention interventions tailored to the needs of this population are needed.

Language: en