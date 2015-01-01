SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dalal S, Tucker S, Zielonka T, Kinney JL, Magdich A, Parr D, Parulekar M, Blatt M, Hawkins S, Kuo YH, Cohn SM. Am. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

DOI

10.1177/00031348221075593

PMID

35142564

Abstract

Sarcopenia and frailty have both emerged as risk factors for elderly falls. We investigated whether radiologic sarcopenia or frailty are associated with falls in a high-risk geriatric outpatient population. We reviewed 114 patients followed at the Center for Healthy Senior Living who had undergone a computerized tomography (CT) of the abdomen and pelvis for any reason from 2013 to 2019. Sarcopenia was determined by psoas muscle cross-sectional area at L3 on CT scan. Their individual frailty score was calculated. The primary outcome was admission to hospital for falls. There were no statistical differences in frailty score or sarcopenia between the 2 groups (left/right psoas muscle: no hospital admission = 6.8 ± 2.4/6.4 ± 2.5 vs falls requiring hospital admission 6.5 ± 2.3/6.5 ± 2.3 cm(2)). We concluded that neither frailty score nor sarcopenia predicted the occurrence of falls in our high-risk geriatric outpatient population.


Language: en

Keywords

elderly; falls; sarcopenia

