Citation
Li W, Wittmann RA, Farias DR, Bigler ED, Martin RM. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35143336
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Identification of patients with mTBI at risk for developing persistent-post concussive syndromes should begin during the ED/inpatient evaluation due to frequent lack of post-discharge follow-up. The best method for evaluating cognitive deficits in these acute settings and how to utilize this information to optimize follow-up care is a matter of ongoing research. In this descriptive study, we present the cognitive profile of 214 hospitalized patients with mTBI using a novel cognitive and behavioral screener, the UCD-Cog.
Keywords
cognition; acute care; mTBI; Neuropsychology