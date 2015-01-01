Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate associations between traumatic brain injury (TBI) and presence of health conditions, and to compare associations of health and cognition between TBI cases and controls.



METHODS: This matched case-control study used data from the TBI Model Systems National Database (TBI cases) and Midlife in the United States II and Refresher studies (controls). 248 TBI cases were age-, sex-, race-, and education-matched without replacement to three controls. Cases and controls were compared on prevalence of 18 self-reported conditions, self-rated health, composite scores from the Brief Test of Adult Cognition by Telephone.



RESULTS: The following conditions were significantly more prevalent among TBI cases versus controls: anxiety/depression (OR = 3.12, 95% CI: 2.20, 4.43, p < .001), chronic sleeping problems (OR = 2.76, 95% CI: 1.86, 4.10, p < .001), headache/migraine (OR = 2.61, 95% CI: 1.50, 4.54, p = .0007), and stroke (OR = 6.42, 95% CI: 2.93, 14.10, p < .001). The relationship between self-rated health and cognition significantly varied by TBI (p(interaction) = 0.002).



CONCLUSION: Individuals with TBI have greater odds of selected neurobehavioral conditions compared to their demographically similar uninjured peers. Among persons with TBI there was a stronger association between poorer self-rated health and cognition than controls. TBI is increasingly conceptualized as a chronic disease; current findings suggest post-TBI health management requires cognitive supports.

