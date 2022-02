Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fsurg.2021.690971.].



A Corrigendum on

Racial and Ethnic Inequities in Mortality During Hospitalization for Traumatic Brain Injury: A Call to Action



by Richie, E. A., Nugent, J. G., and Raslan, A. M. (2021). Front. Surg. 8:690971. doi: 10.3389/fsurg.2021.690971



There was an error in Table 1B as published in the original article. Secondary payor, discharge disposition, probability of survival, and deaths were overwritten for the propensity-matched cohort with instead a repetition of the demographic characteristics.

