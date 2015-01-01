|
Citation
|
Alzaabi HS, Walton LM, Arumugam A. Heliyon 2022; 8(2): e08869.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35141442
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: With increasing age, decreased range of motion of lower limb joints, impaired functional performance and balance, pain status, altered dual tasking, and poor quality of life may predict the risk for falls in older adults. Therefore, this study aimed to identify which of the aforementioned variables and demographic factors predict falls in older adults in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, the study examined the association between demographic characteristics and the risk of falls in older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Lower extremities; Assessment; Geriatrics; UAE