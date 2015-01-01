Abstract

BACKGROUND: With increasing age, decreased range of motion of lower limb joints, impaired functional performance and balance, pain status, altered dual tasking, and poor quality of life may predict the risk for falls in older adults. Therefore, this study aimed to identify which of the aforementioned variables and demographic factors predict falls in older adults in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, the study examined the association between demographic characteristics and the risk of falls in older adults.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 100 (50 women) community-dwelling older adults (age: 75 ± 3.6 years). Participant demographic characteristics (sex, age, body mass index, limb dominance, exercise status, etc.) were documented. The independent variables included the outcomes of demographic characteristics, active range of motion of the hip, knee, and ankle, single-leg stance, five times sit-to-stand, timed up and go test, dynamic gait index, pain, and World Health Organization Quality of Life Assessment-Bref questionnaire. The dependent variable was the risk of falls (self-reported presence or absence of falls) in the past 12 months.



RESULTS: Out of 100 older adults, forty-two reported a fall and among them 26 were women. Many of the independent variables were significantly associated with the risk of falls in univariate analysis. However, multivariable logistic regression revealed that none of them were independently associated with the risk of falls in older adults living in the United Arab Emirates.



CONCLUSIONS: Relying specifically on one of the included variables as an independent (risk) factor associated with falls in older adults of the United Arab Emirates warrants further investigation.

Language: en