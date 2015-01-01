Abstract

BACKGROUND: The hip is a significant weight-bearing joint and hip osteoarthritis (HOA) is one of the common musculoskeletal disorders. HOA may affect postural stability and fall risk by disrupting joint biomechanics.



METHODS: Fourty﻿ patients with unilateral primary HOA and a control group consisting of 41 healthy subjects were included in the study. HOA was radiographically graded by Kellgren Lawrence (KL) HOA classification. There were 26 patients with mild HOA (KL grade ≤ 2) and 14 patients with moderate-severe HOA (KL grade ≥ 3). The falls efficacy scale-international was used to assess fear of falling. Postural stability and the fall risk were evaluated by using the Biodex Stability System.



RESULTS: The postural stability and the fall risk indices were statistically significantly higher in the study group. Also, there was a positive correlation between the number of falls in the last 1 year, weight, and body mass index; and these correlations were statistically significant (r 0.686, p 0.003; r 0.477, p 0.002; r 0.444, p 0.004). There was no statistically significant difference in fall risk by the HOA was mild or moderate-severe.



CONCLUSIONS: Determining the deterioration in postural stability and the fall risk in patients with both mild and moderate-severe HOA may be a stimulus for early initiation of postural stability exercises in HOA.

