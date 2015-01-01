Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate psychoactive medication use and risk of suicide in long-term care facility (LTCF) residents aged 75 and above. A second aim was to investigate the role of psychiatric and medical conditions in the occurrence of suicide in LTCF residents.



METHODS: A Swedish national register-based cohort study of LTFC residents aged ≥75 years between 1 January 2008 and 31 December 2015, and followed until 31 December 2016 (N = 288,305). Fine and Gray regression models were used to analyse associations with suicide.



RESULTS: The study identified 110 suicides (15.8 per 100,000 person-years). Half of these occurred during the first year of residence. Overall, 54% of those who died by suicide were on hypnotics and 45% were on antidepressants. Adjusted sub-hazard ratio (aSHR) for suicide was decreased in those who were on antidepressants (aSHR 0.64, 95% confidence interval 0.42-0.97), even after the exclusion of residents who had healthcare contacts for dementia or were on anti-dementia drugs. The aSHR for suicide was more than two-fold higher in those who were on hypnotics (2.20, 1.46-3.31). Suicide risk was particularly elevated in those with an episode of self-harm prior to LTCF admittance (15.78, 10.01-24.87). Specialized care for depression was associated with increased risk, while medical morbidity was not.



CONCLUSIONS: A lower risk of suicide in LTCF residents was found in users of antidepressants, while elevated risk was observed in those on hypnotics. Our findings suggest that more can be done to prevent suicide in this setting.

