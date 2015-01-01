Abstract

Fatigue is a common sequela of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and adversely impacts on the ability to return to work. To the authors' knowledge, no prior studies have investigated how people manage TBI-related fatigue at work. This qualitative descriptive study explored how people managed fatigue attributed to TBI when returning to and maintaining paid work. Eight employed adults, who sustained a recent TBI and experienced TBI-related fatigue, participated in a semi-structured interview. Transcripts were analysed using a general inductive approach. Participants learned through trial and error to recognise 'change points' - fatigue symptom awareness that prompted fatigue management. At each change point, participants selected the most effective strategy from a continuum of options to minimise the impact on productivity at work. This continuum may provide useful guidance to other people returning to and maintaining paid work while managing post-TBI fatigue symptoms.

