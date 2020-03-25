Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine prevalence and correlates of suicidal ideation in older Chinese adults (OCAs) during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as mental health help-seeking behaviors of suicidal OCAs.



BACKGROUND: Few data on suicidal behaviors of older adults during the pandemic are available.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional survey, 1159 OCAs completed an online self-administered questionnaire between 23 February and 25 March 2020. A standardized single question and the 12-item General Health Questionnaire were used to assess the presence of suicidal ideation and common mental health problems (CMHPs), respectively. Suicidal ideators were further asked about their perceived need for mental health care and help-seeking from mental health workers.



RESULTS: 4.1% of the OCAs experienced suicidal ideation during the past 2 weeks. Among the suicidal OCAs, 31.9% perceived a need for mental health care but only 10.6% had sought help from mental health workers. Factors significantly associated with suicidal ideation were a marital status of "others" (OR=2.39, P =.021), disagreement regarding the successful containment of the pandemic (OR=2.43, P =.022), physical health problems (OR=2.23, P =.012), and CMHPs (OR=4.99, P <.001).



CONCLUSIONS: During the COVID-19 pandemic, OCAs constitute a subpopulation that needs mental health services for suicidal problems but tends not to seek mental health help. Mental health services for OCAs may include mental health education, periodic evaluation of risk of suicide, expanded psychosocial support, and, when necessary, psychological crisis intervention and psychiatric treatment.

