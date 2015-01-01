|
Citation
Dimitrova E, Kotzeva T. J. Mother Child. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Sciendo)
DOI
PMID
35143718
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The paper focuses on Bulgarian adolescents' behaviours that put their health at risk and their relationship to family-related characteristics: structure of family and material status, family support, communication with parents, parental monitoring and school-related parental support. It also discusses intervention programs with a focus on parent support gradient. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The analysis is based on the Bulgarian sample of Health Behaviour in School-Aged Children survey, the 2018 round. Logistic regression models of current cigarette smoking, regular alcohol consumption, sexual debut and current cannabis use are applied. Main national programs on adolescent health and the parental involvement component in them are also discussed.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol consumption; cannabis use; cigarette smoking; Family setting; interaction of family affluence and family support; parental component in health promotion programs; sexual debut