Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a major public health problem. While it is high among pregnant women in Ethiopia, the cases are under-reported, and the true extent of the issue is uncertain. The study is intended to determine the prevalence and determinants of IPV among pregnant women seeking antenatal care (ANC). A comparative cross-sectional survey was conducted in healthcare facilities, Northern Ethiopia, in 2019. A sample of 324 pregnant women visiting ANC service was selected by systematic sampling. Binary logistic regression was conducted to identify significant determinants. The prevalence of IPV during pregnancy was 36.3%. Lack of formal schooling, rural life, husband's additional sexual partners, lack of shared decisions, and partners' alcohol intake were identified as a predictor of IPV. It is important to consider raising awareness, enhancing women's decision-making abilities, and educating women. Furthermore, partner involvement should be addressed to minimize violence against women in the community.IMPACT STATEMENTWhat is already known on this subject? Intimate partner abuse (IPV) is a global public health problem as well as a significant violation of human rights, and Ethiopia has the world's highest rates of physical and sexual IPV. The immediate effect of IPV during pregnancy (sexually transmitted infections (STI), intrauterine growth retardations (IUGR), preterm labour, miscarriage, abortion, antepartum haemorrhage, perinatal death) was known.What do the results of this study add? Even though the outcome of IPV among pregnant women was recognised, the underlying factors of the violence were not well understood. As a result, this research will contribute to our understanding of the determinants of IPV among pregnant women.What are the implications of these findings for clinical practice and/or further research? In this research, we revealed that the majority of the determinants of IPV among pregnant women were linked to their husband's behaviour, and that women's decision-making capacity and educational level were also root causes of the violence. Therefore, Women empowerment and partner participation during antenatal care would offer outstanding feedback to reduce partner violence. Aside from that, more research in family health would provide in-depth knowledge about the root cause of the violence.

