Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the prevalences of COVID-19-related workplace bullying and harassment (WBH) and customer harassment among healthcare workers (HCWs) compared to non-HCWs during COVID-19 outbreaks.



METHODS: A baseline (March 2020) and follow-up surveys (May, August, and November 2020) were conducted of full-time employees, with an online questionnaire that included items on COVID-19-related WBH and customer harassment. The prevalences were compared between HCWs and non-HCWs using generalized linear models with repeated measures.



RESULTS: A total of 800 (56%) respondents completed all the surveys. Prevalences of WBH and customer harassment were 5-10% and 10-13%, respectively, among HCWs during the follow-up. HCWs had a significantly higher prevalence of WBH in May (Adjusted OR=2.3) and customer harassment in November (Adjusted OR=2.7), compared to non-HCWs.



CONCLUSIONS: HCWs remained at high risk of COVID-19-related WBH and customer harassment during the pandemic.

Language: en