Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study was the first step in translating the Suicide Capacity scale (SCS-3) from English to Persian and then determining its structural validity in a sample of Iranian students.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 600 participants selected by the convenience sampling method and answered the questionnaires of the Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) Depressive Symptom Index-Suicidality Subscale (DSI-SS), suicide attempt, and suicidal capacity(SCS-3).



RESULTS: The single-group factor analysis suggested that the three-factor model shows the goodness of fit with the data. PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: Suicide capacity is a psychometric tool that can be included in public health studies, health psychology, and empirical research to identify suicide-related behaviors in different populations.

Language: en