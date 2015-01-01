Abstract

BACKGROUND: Millions of youth participate in baseball and softball in the United States, and these youth account for a large number of pediatric sports injuries. This study sought to characterize annual, seasonal, and age-related trends in pediatric softball and baseball injuries presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database was retrospectively examined for all softball and baseball injuries from 2010 - 2019 involving pediatric patients aged 7 - 21 years. Patients were classified by age as children (ages 7 - 13), adolescents (ages 14 - 18), or young adults (ages 19 - 21). Cases narratives were used to assign mechanisms of injury. National injury estimates were calculated using statistical weights provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.



RESULTS: An estimated 1,372,573 pediatric softball and baseball ED visits occurred from 2010 -2019. The mean age of the patient population was 13.6 years old (95% CI = 13.5 - 13.8 years), and baseball athletes were younger than softball athletes (13.2 years and 14.3 years) (p<0.01). Moreover, baseball athletes hit by the bat were younger than their softball counterparts (11.8 years and 13.4 years). Most baseball and softball injuries were the result of being hit by the ball (52.8% and 54.2%) or sliding into a base (13.1% and 15.8%). The annual number of injuries decreased during the studied time period by 41.1% for baseball injuries and by 38.3% for softball injuries. The annual number of injuries related to all injury mechanisms decreased over the studied time period for both sports, with the exception of baseball throwing injuries which increased by 8.6%. Baseball and softball injuries were both most likely to present to the ED on Sunday (16.3% and 17.9%) and during the Spring (53.2% and 55.3%).



CONCLUSION: Safety guidelines should focus on reducing the prevalence of injuries acquired by younger baseball and softball players during practice and educating coaches and players on existing pitch count guidelines.

Language: en