Citation
Freemon KR, Gutierrez MA, Huff J, Cheon H, Choate D, Cox T, Katz CM. Prev. Med. Rep. 2022; 26: e101714.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35141120
PMCID
Abstract
Limited research attention has focused on homicides involving foreign-born victims. Using data from the National Violent Death Reporting System, we examined 9428 homicides that occurred in 2017 in the United States across 32 states and D.C. Approximately 8% of homicide victims were foreign-born. Homicide victimization rates were substantially lower for foreign-born persons, compared to U.S.-born persons. However, foreign-born persons from Honduras, El Salvador, and Jamaica had a substantially higher risk of homicide victimization. Notably, few homicides involving foreign-born victims were gang- or drug-trade-related. With the growing number of immigrants in the United States, policy and prevention efforts should be guided by research.
Language: en
Keywords
Homicide; Immigration; Foreign-born; NVDRS