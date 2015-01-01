SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Freemon KR, Gutierrez MA, Huff J, Cheon H, Choate D, Cox T, Katz CM. Prev. Med. Rep. 2022; 26: e101714.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pmedr.2022.101714

PMID

35141120

PMCID

PMC8814638

Abstract

Limited research attention has focused on homicides involving foreign-born victims. Using data from the National Violent Death Reporting System, we examined 9428 homicides that occurred in 2017 in the United States across 32 states and D.C. Approximately 8% of homicide victims were foreign-born. Homicide victimization rates were substantially lower for foreign-born persons, compared to U.S.-born persons. However, foreign-born persons from Honduras, El Salvador, and Jamaica had a substantially higher risk of homicide victimization. Notably, few homicides involving foreign-born victims were gang- or drug-trade-related. With the growing number of immigrants in the United States, policy and prevention efforts should be guided by research.


Language: en

Keywords

Homicide; Immigration; Foreign-born; NVDRS

