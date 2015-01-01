Abstract

Characteristics of persistent post-traumatic headache (PTH) in young individuals are poorly known leading to diagnostic problems and diverse management. We aimed to describe headache phenotypes and self-reported management strategies in young individuals with PTH following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). A comprehensive structured questionnaire was used to evaluate headache phenotypes/characteristics and management strategies to relieve headache in 107, 15-30-year-old individuals with PTH. Around 4 months post-injury, migraine-like headache in combination with tension-type like headache (40%) was the most commonly encountered headache phenotype followed by migraine-like headache (36%). Around 50% reported aura-like symptoms before/during the headache attack. Medication-overuse headache was diagnosed in 10%. Stress, sleep disturbances, and bright lights were the most common trigger factors. More than 80% reported that their headache was worsened by work-related activity and alleviated by rest/lying down. Simple analgesics were commonly used (88%) whereas prophylactic drugs were rarely used (5%). Bedrest and physiotherapy were also commonly used as management strategies by 56% and 34% of the participants, respectively. In conclusion, most young individuals with PTH after mTBI presented with combined migraine-like and tension-type-like headache followed by migraine-like headache, only. Preventive headache medication was rarely used, while simple analgesics and bedrest were commonly used for short-term headache relief.

Language: en