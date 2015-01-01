|
Citation
De Bruyn S, Ponnet K, Tholen R, Van Hal G, Wouters E. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35139749
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The misuse of prescription stimulants among students has been identified as a public health problem. To date, most research has focused on individual-level determinants of stimulant misuse, making research on the socio-cultural context of students' misuse a priority. This study aims to test the applicability of the Theory of Triadic Influence, capturing three influence streams (personal, social and cultural) and three causational levels (ultimate, distal and proximal).
Language: en
Keywords
students; determinants; enhancement; misuse; prescription stimulants; socio-cultural context; Theory of Triadic Influence