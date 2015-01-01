Abstract

The objective was to study the mechanism of formation of experimental wounds of the human body dummy by 12 different types of common air gun darts. The impact of dart tips design features on macro- and microscopic morphological patterns of wounds was established; the description of further laboratory diagnostics of the wounds was provided.



===



Изучение механизма образования экспериментальных ранений биоманекена тела человека 12 различными видами штатных дротиков, метаемых из духовых ружей. Установлено влияние конструктивных особенностей головных частей дротиков на макро- и микроморфологические признаки ранений, а также особенностей их дальнейшей лабораторной диагностики.

Language: ru