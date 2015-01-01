Abstract

The study objective was to determine the relevance of methods to detect clobazam poisoning during the forensic and chemical toxicological examination. The lack of a systematic approach to clobazam identification and assay as a part of forensic chemical and chemical toxicological analyses was demonstrated. The published data on the study of clobazam in biological objects are inconsistent and incomplete, precluding the conduction of focused forensic chemical and toxicological investigations on biological objects with required validity. Various methods of forensic chemical and toxicological investigation of clobazam in biological objects were studied and presented. Data are presented on various physicochemical test methods (TLC, HPLC, UV spectrometry, GC, and GC-MS) for clobazam detection.



===



Определить актуальность методов установления фактов отравления клобазамом при проведении судебно-химического и химико-токсикологического исследований. Установлено отсутствие систематического подхода к идентификации и количественному определению клобазама как объекта исследования при судебно-химическом и химико-токсикологическом анализах. При анализе данных литературы по исследованию клобазама в биологических объектах показано, что они имеют разрозненный и неполный характер, что не позволяет проводить данные исследования на современном уровне. Изучены и представлены различные методы судебно-химического и химико-токсикологического исследований клобазама в биологических объектах. Приведены данные по использованию различных физико-химических методов анализа (ТСХ, ВЭЖХ, УФ-спектрометрия, ГХ и ГХ-МС) при исследовании на наличие клобазама.

Language: ru