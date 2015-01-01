|
Citation
Volkova AA, Orlova AM, Kalekin RA, Nevmyatova SR. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(1): 35-40.
Vernacular Title
Анализ возможности проведения судебно-химического исследования при отравлении клобазамом
DOI
PMID
35142469
Abstract
The study objective was to determine the relevance of methods to detect clobazam poisoning during the forensic and chemical toxicological examination. The lack of a systematic approach to clobazam identification and assay as a part of forensic chemical and chemical toxicological analyses was demonstrated. The published data on the study of clobazam in biological objects are inconsistent and incomplete, precluding the conduction of focused forensic chemical and toxicological investigations on biological objects with required validity. Various methods of forensic chemical and toxicological investigation of clobazam in biological objects were studied and presented. Data are presented on various physicochemical test methods (TLC, HPLC, UV spectrometry, GC, and GC-MS) for clobazam detection.
Language: ru
Keywords
chemical toxicological analysis; clobazam; forensic chemical examination