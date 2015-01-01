SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lavrukova OS, Manin AV, Popov VL. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(1): 46-48.

Vernacular Title

Самоубийство путем выстрела в шею из строительно-монтажного пистолета TOUA-307

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

DOI

10.17116/sudmed20226501146

PMID

35142471

Abstract

Construction and assembly pistols are widely used but single observations are described in the forensic medical literature and, as a rule, concerning shots to the head. An unusual case of suicide by a shot in the neck from a TOUA 307 construction and assembly pistol is presented: a blind shell wound was found to the left half of the neck and with damage to the cervical spine and spinal cord. The above observation complements the existing ideas about the possibility of causing self-harm from an atypical weapon - a construction and assembly pistol.

===

В судебно-медицинской литературе описаны единичные наблюдения о выстрелах в голову из строительно-монтажных пистолетов (СМП). Представлен необычный случай самоубийства путем выстрела в шею из СМП образца TOUA-307: слепое снарядное ранение левой половины шеи с повреждением шейного отдела позвоночника и спинного мозга. Приведенное наблюдение дополняет имеющиеся представления о возможности причинения самоповреждений из атипичного оружия -- строительно-монтажного пистолета.


Language: ru

Keywords

suicide; construction and assembly (powder assembly) gun; forensic medical expertise

