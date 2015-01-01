|
Lavrukova OS, Manin AV, Popov VL. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(1): 46-48.
Самоубийство путем выстрела в шею из строительно-монтажного пистолета TOUA-307
(Copyright © 2022, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
35142471
Construction and assembly pistols are widely used but single observations are described in the forensic medical literature and, as a rule, concerning shots to the head. An unusual case of suicide by a shot in the neck from a TOUA 307 construction and assembly pistol is presented: a blind shell wound was found to the left half of the neck and with damage to the cervical spine and spinal cord. The above observation complements the existing ideas about the possibility of causing self-harm from an atypical weapon - a construction and assembly pistol.
Language: ru
suicide; construction and assembly (powder assembly) gun; forensic medical expertise