Pinchuk PV, Shakiryanova YP, Sukhareva MA, Leonov SV. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(1): 49-51.
Особенности морфологии огнестрельных повреждений у людей, находящихся в салоне автомобиля
PMID
35142472
|
The article presents a case of fatal gunshot wounds in occupants of a car. The wounds occurred after the passage of gunfire projectiles through a vehicle's triplex glass barrier and had certain features that distinguished them from the common wounds due to the characteristics of the barrier. As part of the solution of the expert questions, the following up-to-date research methods were applied: scanning electron microscopy, energy-dispersive analysis, and computerized three-dimensional reconstruction of the incident circumstances. These research methods provided a clear-cut solution for the situational tasks set by the investigator and served as tools for assessment of the mechanism of bodies injury.
Language: ru
blunt trauma; gunshot wounds; situational expert evaluation