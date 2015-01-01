Abstract

The article presents a case of fatal gunshot wounds in occupants of a car. The wounds occurred after the passage of gunfire projectiles through a vehicle's triplex glass barrier and had certain features that distinguished them from the common wounds due to the characteristics of the barrier. As part of the solution of the expert questions, the following up-to-date research methods were applied: scanning electron microscopy, energy-dispersive analysis, and computerized three-dimensional reconstruction of the incident circumstances. These research methods provided a clear-cut solution for the situational tasks set by the investigator and served as tools for assessment of the mechanism of bodies injury.



В статье приведен случай причинения смертельных огнестрельных повреждений людям, находившихся в салоне автомобиля. Ранения причинены после прохождения огнестрельных снарядов через преграду в виде триплексного стекла автомобиля и имели определенные особенности, отличающие их от классических, что обусловлено своеобразием преграды. В рамках решения экспертных вопросов применяли современные методы исследования: сканирующую электронную микроскопию и энергодисперсионный анализ, а также компьютерную трехмерную реконструкцию обстоятельств происшествия. Использование данных методов исследования позволило четко решить ситуационные задачи, поставленные следователем, а также оценить особенности механизма образования повреждений на телах потерпевших.

