Citation
Khalikov AA, Kuznetsov KO, Kanzafarova GA, Iskuzhina LR, Khalikova LV. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(1): 57-61.
Vernacular Title
Современный взгляд на методы определения давности повреждений в практике судебно-медицинского эксперта
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
DOI
PMID
35142474
Abstract
The review objective is to summarize the current data on new methods development for detection and determination of the age of injuries (AI) and to analyze the prospects of their use in the practice of forensic medical experts. The injury healing processes in various human body tissues are described in detail, and data on biomarkers of healing and their role are provided. Three main diagnostic methods for AI were analyzed: immunohistochemical, molecular biological study, and biophysical objectivization. Their advantages and disadvantages, as well as ways of further improvement of these methods, are considered.
Language: ru
Keywords
brain injury; age of injury determination; biophysical objectivization; inflammatory markers; muscle injury; skin injury