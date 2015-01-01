Abstract

The review objective is to summarize the current data on new methods development for detection and determination of the age of injuries (AI) and to analyze the prospects of their use in the practice of forensic medical experts. The injury healing processes in various human body tissues are described in detail, and data on biomarkers of healing and their role are provided. Three main diagnostic methods for AI were analyzed: immunohistochemical, molecular biological study, and biophysical objectivization. Their advantages and disadvantages, as well as ways of further improvement of these methods, are considered.



===



Обобщить актуальную информацию о разработке новых методов диагностики и исследований давности повреждений (ДП) и проанализировать перспективы их использования в практике судебно-медицинского эксперта. Подробно описаны процессы заживления повреждений в различных тканях организма человека, а также биомаркеры заживления и их роль. Проанализировали три основных метода диагностики ДП: иммуногистохимический, биофизическая объективизация и молекулярно-биологический. Рассмотрены их положительные и отрицательные стороны, а также пути дальнейшего развития этих методов.

Language: ru