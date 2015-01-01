|
Citation
Hammarström S, Alehagen S, Kilander H. Ups. J. Med. Sci. 2022; 127: e7823.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa Healthcare)
DOI
PMID
35140876
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Early identification of sexual risk taking and exposure to violence is fundamental when seeking to strengthen young people's health. The purpose of this study was to study factors associated with sexual risk taking and ill health, as well as to study gender differences, and the associations amongst exposure to multiple forms of violence, sexual risk taking and ill health.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Pregnancy; Risk-Taking; risk taking; violence; *Sexual Behavior; *Violence; cumulative violence; Gender identity; poly-victimisation; re-victimisation; sexual health; Sweden/epidemiology; transgender youth