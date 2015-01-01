Abstract

The present study examined the frequency and characteristics of nonconsensual distribution of sexually explicit images (NCD) among undergraduates (n = 496) and its co-occurrence with other forms of interpersonal violence (e.g., physical, sexual, and psychological abuse). Overall, 17.34% of participants reported NCD victimization; most were women (90.70%). Women who reported NCD from current/former partners (71.79%), compared to non-romantic acquaintances, reported more additional interpersonal violence from the same perpetrator and marginally higher threats of NCD, but were no more likely to receive NCD demands. NCD appears to occur within a pattern of elevated violence; prevention and intervention efforts are needed.

