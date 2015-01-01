|
Oakley LD, Luebke J, Dosch NC, Snedden TR, Hernadez H, Lemke M, Voland RP. Womens Health Rep. (New Rochelle) 2021; 2(1): 586-593.
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
35141707
BACKGROUND: Unmet health needs of women with head injuries sustained by intimate partner violence (IPV) include risk of traumatic brain injury (TBI). The purpose of this evaluation was to explore the potential effectiveness of TBI screening as a health promotion strategy for shelter-seeking women with IPV head injuries. We wanted to learn if shelter-seeking women, willing to disclose IPV, would accept TBI screening if offered.
Language: en
IPV; survivors; TBI; Women's Shelters