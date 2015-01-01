Abstract

PURPOSE: This systematic review aimed to explore the recommended fall risk assessment practices in audiology, identify audiologists' reported practices in fall risk assessment, and recognize the barriers and facilitators affecting fall risk assessment in clinical practice.



METHOD: This systematic review was conducted using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses.



RESULTS: CINAHL, PubMed, and gray literature yielded 262 articles. A total of 27 full-text articles were included in this review article. An additional 16 scope of practice and guideline documents were also reviewed. Pertinent data and findings from the review were tabulated and analyzed using a qualitative, inductive approach.



CONCLUSIONS: Results revealed that despite fall risk assessment measures and protocols being mentioned, discussed, and reportedly implemented clinically in audiology literature, many audiologists are not conducting fall risk assessments clinically. The main challenges presented appear to be due to limited guidance within audiology documentation and inadequate training and knowledge of audiologists on fall risk factors and measures. This review article highlighted that all audiologists have an important role to play in reducing the global crisis of falls in older adults. However, without further research to aid in the development of standardization of documentation and training programs, we may continue to see a lack of awareness and education on fall risk and on the audiologist's role in the screening and early detection hereof.

